The Australian Open has reached the quarter-final stage in the singles, with the men’s and women’s favourites still standing despite early exits for other top seeds.

Daniil Medvedev is aiming to win a second straight Grand Slam, but he will not be in quarter-final action until Wednesday.

However, women’s favourite Ashleigh Barty will be playing on Tuesday, with Australia’s home hope out to beat USA’s Jessica Pegula as she continues her bid for a first Grand Slam on home soil.

A day of four fascinating singles match-ups concludes with Gael Monfils taking on Matteo Berrettini, an encounter almost too difficult to call.

Monfils is enjoying a resurgence in form but could meet his match in Berrettini, last year’s Wimbledon finalist who is emerging as a force to be reckoned with on every surface.

Top match: Shapovalov out for bigger scalp

The assumption was that Alexander Zverev’s mettle would be tested against Rafael Nadal at the quarter-final stage, but the former fell a round earlier – and now it is Denis Shapovalov out to beat the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

'Amazing intensity' - Nadal v Shapovalov preview ahead of Australian Open quarter-final

Shapovalov raced past Zverev in three sets, 6-3 7-6 6-3, and after reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time, the 22-year-old Canadian will be aiming to beat Nadal for just a second time.

Nadal leads the head to head 3-1, and in his pursuit of Grand Slam No. 21 the 35-year-old will know Shapovalov could well take him the distance on Rod Laver Arena – an exciting match awaits.

Potential upset: Keys to keep run going?

Just three of the top 20 women’s seeds reached the quarter-finals, and as the second-highest female player remaining in the singles, BarboraKrejcikova will be looking to back-up her shock French Open triumph last year by going all the way in Melbourne.

The Czech faces unseeded MadisonKeys on Tuesday, the American who is in red-hot form after beating former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the opening round and more recently breezing past eighth seed Paula Badosa 6-3 6-1 to reach the quarters.

Top 5 shots, Day 7 - Keys, Monfils and a Nadal stunner

Brit watch

Briton Andy Lapthorne faces a difficult task when taking on top seed and home favourite Dylan Alcott in the men’s quad wheelchair singles from midnight on Kia Arena.

Alfie Hewett takes on Frenchman Stephane Houdet in the men’s wheelchair singles on Court 7 before wildcard Lucy Shuker plays No. 1 seed Diede de Groot in the women’s wheelchair singles.

Order of play, singles – Tuesday 25 January 2022

Rod Laver Arena

Not before 1.30am GMT - After a doubles match

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [4] v Madison Keys (USA)

Not before 3am

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [14] v Rafael Nadal (ESP) [4]

From 8am

Ashleigh Barty (AUS) [1] v Jessica Pegula (USA) [21]

Gael Monfils (FRA) [17] v Matteo Berrettini (ITA) [7]

- - -

