Novak Djokovic is “shell-shocked” after the week-long drama surrounding his visa status and will have to use his qualities as a "street-fighter" to overcome a hostile crowd at the Australian Open, according to his former coach Boris Becker.

Becker also said that the world No. 1 is facing his most difficult preparations ever for a Grand Slam tournament after being detained for five days while waiting for a court hearing and becoming the subject of global media coverage.

Becker said he spoke to Djokovic after a judge’s ruling on Monday overturned a government decision to cancel the Serb’s visa and block him from playing at next week’s Grand Slam tournament.

“He thanked me for my support but obviously he’s still shell-shocked from the last six days,” Becker said in appearance on BBC Breakfast.

“He’s a remarkable young man, his spirits are better. He went to train at midnight [on Monday], that’s just who he is. He’s a different cat. He sees the world with a different pair of eyes.

"You may not agree with everything he does, but you have to respect him. And obviously his preparation is beyond bad. I don’t think he’s ever been in a worse position entering the week before a Grand Slam, but that’s just the way it is.”

Becker coached Djokovic from 2014-2016, with the Serb winning six Grand Slam titles during that span – the same number that Becker won during his entire career.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times and is trying to break the men's record of 20 Grand Slam titles that he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. But the Serb has never enjoyed the same popularity among fans as his main two rivals, and was a divisive figure in tennis long before the saga about his vaccination status played out in Australia.

And Becker said Djokovic is likely to face more hostility from the crowd if he’s able to compete at the Melbourne slam next week. The Australian government is still considering whether to deport Djokovic despite the judge’s ruling.

"I'm sure there will be a couple of boos and whistles, but he's used to that,” Becker said. "He was always a street-fighter who had to fight the odds and win over the crowd, and it was fascinating in last year's US Open final when they finally embraced him.

"The crowd will be difficult with him but with each match he starts, he will win the crowd and they will embrace him again. But he is going to have a difficult first week."

Becker also warned that Djokovic could face similar problems ahead of the French Open and Wimbledon this year and urged him to get vaccinated.

"It's everybody's choice but life is more difficult if you don't want to be vaccinated,” Becker said. ” Personally I'd advise him to be vaccinated eventually because life would be easier for him, but ultimately it's his choice and we have to respect that."

