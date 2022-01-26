Alex Corretja has backed Rafael Nadal and the umpire after Denis Shapovalov's angry rant during their fiery quarter-final at the Australian Open.

Absolutely livid at what he felt was the 2009 champion at Melbourne Park's constant time-wasting, the Canadian flew into an angry exchange with the umpire where he accused the official of being "corrupt"

With a 1-0 lead in the second set, before going on to later lose the match , Shapovalov yelled at the umpire for not handing Nadal a code violation for taking too much time between points.

Eurosport expert Corretja has responded by saying that he feels the 22-year-old was "wrong" with his "strange" reaction to the apparent rule-breaking from his Spanish compatriot.

"It is strange that he [Shapovalov] says that about Rafa when, for me, he is one of the most respectful players with his rivals, and I think he is also wrong about treatment in his favour," Corretja told Eurosport Spain.

"With Rafa, they [the umpires] are also always very attentive and alert him that he has to play faster. At the time, at the beginning of the second set, I think Shapovalov was a little tense. He started looking at the clock, and he saw that Rafa was not ready when he was playing very fast, and I think he wanted to speed up his pace.

"He is wrong, saying that he [the umpire] is corrupt, and saying that he gives a 100% favourable treatment [to Nadal]. I think that Shapovalov has got it wrong, beyond the fact that I love the way he plays.

"I think that an opportunity has escaped him, and he has also felt that. In my opinion, his frustration later in the press conference came from that."

"If the umpire strictly follows the rules, Shapovalov is right," Becker told Eurosport Germany's 'Matchball Becker' show.

"The server decides how fast you play. Nadal was not ready to return within 45 seconds.

"But players like Nadal and also Djokovic or Federer have earned a certain status - nevertheless, you have to follow up on that."

Shapovalov rants on time-wasting shrugged off by 'mental giant' Nadal - Wilander

The exchange with the No. 14 seed and the umpire, as Nadal watched on from the other side of the court having not been ready to begin the game, unravelled as follows

Shapovalov: "You started the clock like 45 seconds ago and he is not ready to play. You started the clock like so long ago and he is still not ready to play. You've gotta code him."

Umpire: "Yeah. I code him now, now you are not ready to play?"

Shapovalov: "Code him!"

Umpire: "For what?"

Shapovalov: "He's not ready to play!"

Umpire: "Yeah but you are not ready to play, because you came to talk to me."

Shapovalov: "Are you kidding me?"

Umpire: "I'm not kidding you."

Shapovalov: "You guys are all corrupt! You guys are all corrupt!"

Another exchange between Shapovalov and the umpire involved Nadal, who was serving at the time, and on this occasion it was the official who began after he felt he was being called out again.

‘What do you want?’ - Umpire hits back at Shapovalov for criticising him over Nadal

Umpire: "What do you want?"

Shapovalov: "What are you looking at?"

Umpire: "You were looking at me; there were eight seconds to play. What do you want? Why are you looking at me like I need to watch the ... you have the shot clock. So this ... it disturbs me."

Shapovalov and Nadal then had words with each other at the net while the Canadian continued to rant at the official in the searing Melbourne heat.

The Spaniard went on to clinch a dramatic five-set victory , 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3, and reach the semi-finals at Melbourne Park for the seventh time in his illustrious career.

The 35-year-old Nadal is seeking to not only win his second title at Melbourne Park this fortnight, but also to pull away from rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with a 21st Grand Slam singles title.

'It's unfair how much Rafa is getting away with' - Shapovalov on time-wasting anger

- - -

