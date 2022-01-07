Czech tennis player Renata Voracova has been detained at the same immigration hotel as Novak Djokovic and had her Australian visa cancelled.

ABC has reported that the player had already competed in a warm-up event in Melbourne, but was detained by Australian Border Force on Thursday. She is now at the Park Hotel in Carlton.

The news organisation reports that Voracova could challenge the decision but has been told she must leave the country.

The 38-year-old is reported to have been granted a vaccine exemption by Tennis Australia as she has recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection.

Djokovic is in the hotel after he was refused entry to the country over a dispute over his visa application, with the player believed to also have been given an exemption.

