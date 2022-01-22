Dan Evans has given his reaction to what was a 'nice gesture' from Andy Murray in his defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Australian Open.

Auger-Aliassime cruised past the Brit in the end, taking the victory 6-4 6-4 6-1 to progress to the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the second year in succession.

The world No. 9 will next face either Marin Cilic or Andrey Rublev in the fourth round after hitting 41 winners and 16 aces with just 21 unforced errors in an inspired performance.

Evans was left hugely frustrated with his showing, particularly given he received the unexpected support of a raft of his British team-mates from the Davis Cup and ATP Cup in the stands.

"Yeah, it's a nice gesture that they came out," Evans said of Murray and his other compatriots turning out to support him for the match.

"They are probably regretting wasting two hours of their time now, and they will probably let me know! So it's good.

"I panicked on the court,” he continued, turning to his performance in the defeat.

"It was total. I missed my chance and I panicked a bit and that happens in tennis. I’m not going to sit here and say he was too good. I panicked and I felt that.

"I’m not making excuses but it wasn’t easy to have a walkover, and I sort of lost my momentum a little bit and I never had that before, two days off.

"It was difficult. I thought about the match quite a lot and probably over-thought it. To be honest, he was way better than me as well. But I think I didn’t get my game on court.

"I started the year well, I’ve had some good wins, had real momentum going into the match and one match is one match I have got to forget about.

"It would be another mistake if I keep worrying about that match, what has just happened, so it is just time to park it and move on."

