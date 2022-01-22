Relationship lessons from Medvedev

Two days after hitting out at the John Cain Arena crowd for getting too rowdy on his serve during his victory over Nick Kyrgios, Daniil Medvedev won over some Aussie hearts with his straight-sets success over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp on Margaret Court Arena on Saturday.

The Russian, who is through to the Australian Open fourth round for a fourth consecutive year, spoke to the crowd after the match and joked about their roller coaster relationship.

“I was hoping you were going to be a little bit easier on me guys,” said the No.2 seed.

“I’ll put it this way: it’s easier to play a guy from Netherlands than a guy from Australia in Melbourne.

“I think every good relationship must have its ups and downs, so I think it’s good, it’s entertaining and it’s real you know, it’s not like, ‘Hey guys, bye, okay, whatever, see you next time’.

“There’s some relationship going on. I don’t think it’s going to be only good ones but I hope it’s more good times than the bad times, otherwise it doesn’t work.”

Streaks on the line

With week one of the Australian Open behind us, it’s impressive to see that every woman who picked up a title in the build-up to this Grand Slam has advanced to the fourth round.

Madison Keys (won Adelaide 2), Paula Badosa (won Sydney), Amanda Anisimova (won Melbourne 2), Simona Halep (won Melbourne 1) and Ashleigh Barty (won Adelaide 1) have all managed to carry their form into the opening major of the season, and enter the second week at Melbourne Park riding a winning streak.

Keys, who faces Badosa on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals, is thrilled to have turned things around after a tough 2021 campaign.

“I was laughing tallying up matches from Berlin through the end of last year. I’ve played the same amount of matches in the first three weeks. That’s just how tennis works,” joked the American.

When told that she owns nine victories from this month alone, and had 11 wins in total throughout the 2021 season, Keys said with a laugh: “Look, we can only go up from that.”

The former US Open runner-up has been keeping things low-key on her off days, binge-watching the show ‘Succession’ and preparing for her matches.

Halep is 8-0 so far this season and the two-time major champion looks to have rediscovered her joy on court, as well as her form, ahead of her last-16 clash with Alize Cornet. The Romanian wrote “smile, always” on the camera lens following her dominant victory over Danka Kovinic on Saturday and later spoke about her mindset this fortnight.

“I feel that the pressure is off. I feel also that I have expectations from myself, but they are good expectations because I have worked a lot in the offseason. I have no injuries. That helps me to be in a good spot mentally and also with confidence,” explained the former world No.1

On the men’s side, Melbourne Summer Set champion Rafael Nadal and Adelaide 1 champion Gael Monfils, as well as Canadian ATP Cup winners Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, have all reached the Australian Open fourth round. Nadal is the only one of them who is undefeated so far this season though.

Cressy oozing confidence

Maxime Cressy went from not making it onto UCLA’s tennis team during his freshman year, to reaching the Australian Open fourth round and becoming the match-wins leader on the ATP tour with nine victories recorded so far in 2022.

The American’s tally of tour-level victories prior to this season was seven; which means he has won more tour-level matches these past three weeks than he had in his entire pro career coming into this season.

Up to 70 in the world on the back of his runner-up showing to Nadal in the Melbourne Summer Set tournament earlier this month, the 24-year-old Cressy is brimming with confidence and believes his serve-and-volley game can cause some serious disruption on tour.

Cressy said he had the “vision” from a few years ago to “bring serve-and-volley back” and he has complete faith in its effectiveness. The Paris-born American does not have any big name sponsors yet, but is certain he’ll have strong negotiating power the higher he moves up the rankings.

“I'm patient, I wait until I have a major breakthrough and I have a leverage to negotiate, especially during the Covid and everything it's much tougher to have a great deal with a sponsorship. So I prefer really breaking through to the top 50, top 10 and then I negotiate,” he explained.

When asked if he really sees himself as a future top-10 player, Cressy responded: Yeah, even No.1; I'm very confident.

“My game style can beat anyone, so starting this year I'm very confident.”

Cressy draws confidence from the fact he was able to trouble Nadal during his loss to the Spaniard in Melbourne a couple of weeks ago and says it all comes down to mindset and discipline.

During the changeovers, Cressy brings out a notebook and jots down some thoughts.

“It's one of my routines to be in the present in those kind of conditions with the crowd and everything, the mind can wander really easily. The notebook is a way for me to be in a tunnel and not be distracted by anything,” he said.

He will surely need that level of focus when he faces Medvedev in the last 16.

Sabalenka facing struggle with humour

World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka continues to claw her way through the Australian Open draw, despite her debilitating service woes. While she hasn’t figured out a way to overcome her serving yips, the Belarusian has been dealing with it the only way she knows how: with lots of grit and some sense of humour.

“Mostly I’m happy that I did only 10 double faults,” Sabalenka said on court, lifting her arms in celebration after defeating Olympics silver medallist Marketa Vondrousova to reach the fourth round.

Through five matches contested in 2022, Sabalenka has committed 80 double faults.

As she navigates this mental challenge in search of the shot that has always been a crucial part of her game, the 23-year-old from Minsk is being followed by a Netflix camera crew as part of the tennis docu-series being created in the vein of F1’s ‘Drive to Survive’.

“It's amazing,” Sabalenka said of being part of the docu-series. “I like it. I want people to see something like behind all this. I want people to get to know me much better and what it's like to be a tennis player and to have all these mental problems or to be under the pressure, and also just to see the real me.”

Cornet’s very happy birthday

Thirteen years after first reaching the Australian Open fourth round as a teenager, Alize Cornet is back into the second week at Melbourne Park, and she did it by rallying from a set and a break down to defeat Tamara Zidansek and celebrate her 32nd birthday with a win.

After wrapping up her on-court interview, Cornet realised she forgot to tell the crowd it was her birthday and returned to the mic to let them know. The fans in Margaret Court Arena sang her ‘Happy Birthday’ before a beaming Cornet walked off court.

Cornet, who is contesting a 60th consecutive Grand Slam main draw – just two shy of the record on the WTA tour – has yet to make it to a major quarter-final.

“I don't want to think about this quarterfinal because I have the feeling it's getting a little, like, an obsession,” admitted the French veteran. “I don't want it to be an obsession. I'm enjoying so much my run here so far. I had a really great time on the court again with the crowd supporting me. It's just amazing feeling. I want to fill my heart with all this energy without thinking I might get finally my quarter-final that I'm looking for for the past 15 years.”

Cornet asked reporters not to tell her who she was playing next, and without knowing she would be facing Halep next, she gave the Romanian a glowing review and said she expected her to go far this tournament.

“I feel she's kind of back at her best level. Simona, I've seen her play in Melbourne when she won the tournament. I followed her for many years. She's a player that I really admire, that I also identify myself a little bit to. She has this will and she's such a fighter, the way she plays with variation and stuff,” said Cornet.

“What I saw last year in her game has definitely changed I think these past months. I think now she's back on track for real. I can see she is ambitious in her eyes. I would not be surprised if she goes very far in the tournament.”

She should have let us tell her!

Marathon of the day

American No.20 seed Taylor Fritz was fighting back tears after he scraped past Roberto Bautista Agut 6-0, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

In 21 previous major appearances, Fritz lost in the third round on seven occasions, including his last three trips to Melbourne Park. To say his three-hour 14-minute triumph over Bautista Agut on Saturday meant a lot to him would be an understatement.

“It's huge. It seems stupid, like after that match I was almost close to like tearing up a bit. But it seems stupid, because so many people have made the second week of Slams, but it's just, like, eluded me for so long,” explained Fritz, who next faces No.4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

“I have had a lot of tough matches, honestly a lot of tough draws, never gotten a great look at it, I guess. But yeah, it means a ton and also to do it against someone who has basically been my dad my whole professional career.”

Stats of the day

- Iga Swiatek leads the 16 remaining players in the tournament with a 65 percent winning rate on points behind her second serve.

- Swiatek is through to the fourth round for a sixth consecutive Grand Slam. The 2020 Roland Garros champion said she’s gunning for a PB (personal best) in Melbourne, where she hasn’t made it past the last 16 in any of her three previous appearances.

- No.27 seed Marin Cilic fired 55 winners, including 21 aces, and won 85 percent of his first-serve points en route to a four-set victory over Andrey Rublev. The Croatian is through to the Australian Open fourth round for the fourth time in five years.

- With his fourth-set victory over Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel, Jannik Sinner is the first player since Juan Martin del Potro in 2008-09 to make four Grand Slam last-16 appearances before turning 21.

