The world No. 2 and title favourite looked to be on the ropes after falling behind against an inspired Auger-Aliassime.

But he showed some fantastic defence to stay in the match and then raised his level as the contest went into the fourth and fifth hours.

“An incredible performance,” Henman said in the Eurosport Cube.

“The resilience from Medvedev to keep fighting… he will need to recover well for the semi-finals [against Stefanos Tsitsipas] but he is still the man to beat.

“Auger-Aliassime was ahead in so many categories; he served more aces, fewer double faults, had the better first-serve percentage, hit more winners, but the important statistic was break-point conversions and Medvedev was the one that was able to take his chances.

“It’s those very fine details that make the difference in such a close match.”

Auger-Aliassime converted just two of 11 break points while Medvedev took three of five.

Former world No. 7 Barbara Schett thinks one of the key factors in the match was the roof closing due to rain at the start of the third-set tiebreak.

Medvedev ran away with the breaker after a short interruption as the roof shut and then played better in the final two sets of the match.

“I think conditions changed dramatically,” said Schett.

“It was quite warm outside but then when the roof shuts the air conditioning comes on and it’s much cooler. That favoured Medvedev. The ball wasn’t travelling through the air as quickly and the bounce wasn’t as lively. It was a good thing for him that the roof was closed.

“It was unreal the level of tennis. Medvedev actually played himself into the hearts of the fans. They were behind him and cheering for him. What a phenomenal match, obviously sad for Auger-Aliassime but unbelievable worth ethic and mindset from Medvedev to turn it around.”

Auger-Aliassime was bidding to make his second straight Grand Slam semi-final after also reaching the last four at the US Open in 2021.

Seven-time major champion Mats Wilander thinks the Canadian is going to be a “great player”, but is not entirely convinced he will win big titles, having yet to win any tournaments on the ATP Tour.

“This proves to me that he will be one of the best players in the world. Will he get over the hump to win a major? There have been some great players who haven’t won majors and you don’t know why.

“But in terms of the physicality he’s a player that you don’t want to face because he can take it away with his serve, with his forehand, he’s not that slow either so it’s not easy to hurt him. He’s going to be a great player.”

Medvedev faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals of the Australian Open, with the winner playing either Rafael Nadal or Matteo Berrettini in the final.

