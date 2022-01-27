Diede de Groot breezes past compatriot Aniek van Koot 6-1 6-1 to win the Australian Open wheelchair singles title for a fourth time in her career.

For De Groot it is her sixth straight Grand Slam wheelchair singles title and 13th overall after blowing away her opponent in 58 minutes.

The Dutch duo won the wheelchair doubles title on Wednesday, but they had to put their friendship to one side on Thursday when they went head-to-head in singles final on Court 8.

De Groot sealed the opening break in only the fourth game to move into a 3-1 lead in the opening set after Van Koot, who was seeking her second Australian Open singles crown, hit an unforced error on her forehand.

The 25-year-old never looked back after that as she broke again in the sixth game before sealing the opening set in 23 minutes off the back of back-to-back errors from Van Koot.

The second set was equally formidable from the No 1 seed as she broke Van Koot in the first, third fifth and seventh game. She then showed great composure to reel off four points in a row on her serve to secure the title.

