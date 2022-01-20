Emma Raducanu is yet to complete a full season on the women’s tour, so she can be excused for making the odd mistake.

The Brit was busy in her own world during her second-round match with Dank Kovinic at the Australian Open, so much so that she accidentally headed to the wrong side of the court to begin the second set.

However, she saw a 3-0 lead vanish as she dropped the set and cut a concerned figure at the sit down. When she returned to the court to begin her rescue mission, she darted for the wrong end – prompting the chair umpire to intervene.

“You’re at the other end… Emma, Emma! You’re at the other end,” said the chair umpire as Raducanu wandered over to the wrong side.

Jo Durie added on Eurosport commentary: “Wrong end of the court. She seemed so concerned in that last game. Not herself at all. She looks thoroughly fed up.”

The minor hiccup comes after Raducanu headed to her chair early during her opening round win over Sloane Stephens, only to be told by the chair umpire that the score was 40-15 and she had not won the game.

Raducanu has medical time-out for blister at Australian Open

- - -

