An epic junior boys’ final at the Australian Open ended with a moment of sportsmanship after the losing player collapsed with cramps.

Top-seeded American Bruno Kuzuhara won 7-6(4) 6-7 (6) 7-5 after a gruelling match that ended with his opponent Jakub Mensik double-faulting on match point as he struggled with cramps.

Mensik then collapsed to the court and lay writhing in pain after a battle that lasted 3 hours, 43 minutes. Instead of celebrating his title, Kuzuhara ran straight over to check on his opponent and shake his hand.

Mensik then had to be helped off the court in a wheelchair and wasn’t able to attend the trophy presentation. The Czech player had struggled to even walk back to the baseline to serve on the final point because of cramps in his leg. He sent both serves into the net as his movement was clearly hampered.

Kuzuhara paid tribute to Mensik after collecting the trophy.

“First of all, it’s an unfortunate way to win it," Kuzuhara said.

It was a great fight. We pushed each other right to the end.

Kuzuhara also won the junior boys' doubles title a day earlier at the Australian Open together with Coleman Wong.

