Nick Kyrgios can finally call himself a Grand Slam champion.

Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis won the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open by defeating Mathew Ebden and Max Purcells in straight sets in an all-Australian final.

Kyrgios served out the match to love to clinch a 7-5 6-4 victory for the duo dubbed the "Special Ks" before hugging his team-mate at the net.

"Honestly, this week has been a dream come true for me," Kyrgios said. "I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else."

It capped a remarkable day for Australia after Ash Barty became the home nation's first singles champion at the Grand Slam in 44 years by winning the women's final. And it's been a remarkable week for the "Special Ks," who entered the tournament as a wild card and had never reached a major final before.

Kyrgios even tested positive for Covid-19 in the weeks before the tournament and lost in the second round to eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev in the singles draw. Kokkinakis had spent two years struggling with injuries but is off to a spectacular start to 2022 after winning his first ATP singles title in Adelaide this month.

"Nick, I love you brother. I can honestly say we did not expect to even come close to this,” Kokkinakis said during the trophy presentation. "It’s been a rough couple of years for me personally the last few years. But what a month we’ve had."

The volatile Kyrgios has often been criticised for not coming close to winning a Grand Slam singles title despite his immense talent, and has become more known for his on-court antics and temper than his tennis game – which can be imperious when he’s at his best.

This final put both aspects on display as it featured plenty of powerful hitting and quick-fire volleys – mixed with some of the usual Kyrgios dramas.

In his first service game he faked an underhand serve before firing home a winner to hold to love. And in the second set he asked for a spectator to be thrown out after yelling out during Purcell’s serve.

Purcell went on to hold that game after he and Ebden saved a championship point. But Kyrgios wasted no time in closing things out, hitting two aces to set up match points.

“I’m just super happy," Kyrgios said. "I don’t even know how we’re doing this or what’s going on right now to be brutally honest.”

