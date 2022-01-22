Eurosport expert Mats Wilander has given his reaction to the amusing moment when Stefanos Tsitsipas did not realise that he had won his match at the Australian Open.

The fourth seed won through to the fourth round of the Australian Open after beating Benoit Paire 6-4 7-5 6-7(2) on Rod Laver Arena.

The 2021 Australian Open semi-finalist has now reached the second week of the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park for the third time of his career after producing a comfortable victory over his French opponent.

But there was an amusing moment on match point when Tsitsipas did not realise that he had clinched victory and walked to the other side of the court ready for another point.

"He didn't even realise that he had match point," Wilander said in the Eurosport Cube. "That is so typical of Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"He had a 10-minute toilet break at the US Open and didn't realise how long he took. I don't think he would ever get coaching when he goes in there because I don't think he knows where his phone is!

"He really is a complete dreamer. A couple of times we have seen at this tournament where he doesn't know what the score is, he doesn't know that there is a changeover.

"I love it. I think it is so refreshing. To be so free, in a way, but to still care so much. Wow, he cares a lot when he plays tennis."

"Taylor is someone I've shared a court with since a very young age," Tsitsipas said of the upcoming match-up.

"We grew up playing together. He has improved a lot in the last couple of years so he is someone I'm going to take very seriously.

"I will try and bring the best out of my game. Hopefully, I'll have the crowd support me and I can do my job."

"I am pretty happy with that win," he added of beating Paire in his on-court interview.

"Benoit is someone who I'd say is one of the biggest talents in our game. A lot of talent and feel for the game. It's a very important victory for me today and also very special playing on this arena."

