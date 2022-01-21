The 'humble but ambitious' Carlos Alcaraz "will achieve" his dream of reaching the No. 1 world ranking in time, according to Eurosport expert Alex Corretja.

Berrettini, the seventh seed, won through to the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the second time in his career after beating the Spanish phenom , 6-2 7-6(3) 4-6 2-6 7-6(5), in a very high-quality match on Rod Laver Arena.

Ad

Despite coming up just short after the gruelling clash against the powerful Italian, Corretja is certain that his compatriot will eventually fulfil his promise and his desire to top the world rankings.

Australian Open 'Impressive' Alcaraz falls to Berrettini in five-set thriller 8 HOURS AGO

"Alcaraz is showing that you can be young but at the same time you can be brave," Corretja told Eurosport.

"You can show everybody else in the world that you can be humble, but at the same time, you can be very ambitious. This is very important.

"He shows respect for the game; he takes care of his food; he takes care of his rest; he takes care of his practice sessions.

"It is not like he comes out and plays unbelievably well because he bought points at the shopping centre. No, it is because he goes and works like crazy to become the best in the world.

"He wants to become the No. 1 in the world, and I honestly believe that he will achieve it because he will win majors.

"He plays unbelievably well, and he is not relying on the opponent. He does not depend on the opponent; he goes for it.

"Even though he fell short today, the way he plays is going to give him so many tournaments."

Watch conclusion of epic five-setter as Berrettini battles past Alcaraz in tie-break

Fellow Eurosport expert Mats Wilander added: "There were a couple of forehands where Alcaraz did not come up to the ball, he was waiting and it did not come to him. Those shanks were enough.

"Matteo Berrettini played a brilliant tie-breaker in the second set, and he played a brilliant tie-breaker in the fifth set. That is why he was the winner today.

"He [Alcaraz] is unbelievable in pretty much every department. Physically he is so strong already. He is so fast on the court.

"He changed his tactics throughout the match and turned it around. Emotionally he is as excited as Rafael Nadal and he's smiling at his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero at times.

"The relationship between the two of them seems to be incredible. To have all these qualities, it is amazing. It is so long-term with him.

"I really think this kid is going to be No. 1 in the world because he won't stop until he is at the top of his game."

'Really happy he shanked the ball' - Berrettini on beating Alcaraz in tie-break

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open Big Three snub ‘doesn’t make a difference’ to Tsitsipas 19 HOURS AGO