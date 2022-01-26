Nick Kyrgios is "an absolute k***" and has the maturity of a "10-year-old", according to a fellow pro at the Australian Open after his latest doubles "circus".

It is fair to say that doubles player Michael Venus is not a fan of the home favourite and the antics which have helped to make him so wildly popular at Melbourne Park and beyond.

Ad

Venus and his partner, Tim Putz, lost a thrilling three-set doubles match to Kyrgios and the Australian's friend and compatriot, Thanasi Kokkinakis, 5-7, 6-3, 3-6. It was a match that was made all the more memorable due to Kyrgios blasting a wild and unnecessary shot into the crowd and hitting a child before running over and giving him a racquet to say sorry

Australian Open Barty in a hurry, Kokkinakis-Kyrgios turn up heat & a good omen for Sinner? - AO Diary 14 HOURS AGO

The New Zealander has now spoken out about the flak he copped from the fans during the defeat on Tuesday in what he described as "not really a tennis match" while slating Kyrgios's maturity level.

"It felt like a circus out there, and not really a tennis match,” Venus told 1News.

"Between serves, [they were] geeing the crowd up and getting them to cheer at times like that. I don’t think that’s really on.

"You know, if it’s on the other foot, old mate [Kyrgios] would have flipped his lid.

"He already did get mad there by himself. It’s amazing, he can smash a ball out that hits a kid and just because he gives them a racquet afterwards people can say he is such a good guy.

"Anytime you were going back to get the balls to serve, people were making comments about yourself, your family.

'Adds to the show!' - Kyrgios drinks fan's beer in celebrating victory

"On the maturity side, you see why he has never fulfilled his potential and probably never will. His maturity level, it is probably being generous to [say] about a 10-year-old, it’s at about that level.

"The amount of messages I got from people, an extreme amount, way, way more than I’ve ever had but then a lot of messages from people saying how embarrassed they were with the crowd’s behaviour and they’re sorry, it shouldn’t have been like that.

"They will always be his supporters and he’ll spin it in a way that helps him, but at the end of the day he’s an absolute k***."

Kyrgios copies Ronaldo celebration after beating Britain's Broady

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open 'It should be equal for everyone' - Shapovalov hits out after testy Nadal clash A DAY AGO