Daniil Medvedev vented his frustration at the “idiot” controlling the big screens in Rod Laver Arena during his Australian Open quarter-final with Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Medvedev was trailing two sets to one when he moaned he was being distracted, as he prepared to return serve, by a close-up of his opponent’s face on the screen .

"Can you please ask the operator to stop being really stupid and put a huge glance of Felix’s face just before my return. How stupid can he be? Idiot," Medvedev fumed at the umpire.

He continued: "You really need no brain to do it. It’s unbelievable."

The umpire then radioed into mission control, saying: "For both players can we avoid having a full face on the screen just before they return please?"

Eurosport expert Tim Henman sympathised with the US Open champion, saying the screens can be distracting.

"They have big screens up at the top of the arena and as long as the image on that doesn’t change during the rally it’s fine, but suddenly if a different image flashes up it catches your eye," he said on commentary.

"If you’re trying to return a serve coming down at 135mph, it’s not good if you’re distracted."

Medvedev has already had plenty of tetchy moments in Melbourne during the opening Grand Slam of 2022.

The Russian shouted comments like “this is so boring” and “it’s simply unbelievable how lucky he is getting” during his match with Maxime Cressy in the fourth round.

He also turned on the Melbourne crowd after beating vibrant home hopeful Nick Kyrgios in the second round, slamming those who booed him in a frosty on-court interview . Interviewer Jim Courier tried to play peacemaker and insist they were shouting ‘siuu’ – in homage to Cristiano Ronaldo’s viral football celebration – and not booing.

“Sorry I can’t hear you,” interjected Medvedev. “Guys I can’t hear him, please show some respect for Jim Courier, he won here guys.”

“Let him speak guys. If you respect somebody, at least respect Jim Courier. I cannot hear him guys.”

Although seeded second, Medvedev is the top-ranked player in the men's draw following world No. 1 Novak Djokovic’s deportation on the eve of the tournament.

