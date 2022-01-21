John McEnroe says he is “definitely available” to coach Jannik Sinner “on a part-time basis” if he wants him on board.

The Italian says he is looking to add another member to his team to help his regular coach, Riccardo Piatti, and he has already worked loosely with the seven-time Grand Slam champion, having trained at the American’s New York club around the US Open.

McEnroe has never fully embarked on a coaching career, but did previously offer support to Milos Raonic. Despite his media commitments, the 62-year-old says he would be only too happy to work with Sinner.

“I am definitely available on a part-time basis, helping Jannik Sinner getting over the hump - which I’ll believe he’ll get over whether I coach him or not,” McEnroe told Eurosport in The Cube.

I told Riccardo Piatti I can save him some time if wants some help to get this young, beautiful Italian player to step up - I’d love to.

“He came to my club when he was here for the US Open, he was practising, and he’s like a sponge.”

Sinner will be hoping to reach the last-16 of the Australian Open for the first time when he takes on Andy Murray’s conqueror Taro Daniel in the third round on Saturday.

The 20-year-old had a decent 2021 season on tour, winning four titles, the most recent being in Antwerp in October. He also started the season with three wins from three playing for Italy at the ATP Cup, but his team were unable to progress past the round robin stage.

