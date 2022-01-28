Daniil Medvedev expects Novak Djokovic will be huddled round a TV when his Australian Open final with Rafael Nadal gets underway on Sunday.

Nadal is bidding for a men’s record 21st major title in Melbourne, with the Spaniard currently tied with ‘Big Three’ rivals Djokovic and Roger Federer in the all-time charts.

Ad

But Medvedev has been here before. In the US Open final in September, he stopped Djokovic from winning the elusive No. 21 – and is now planning to stage a repeat against Nadal.

Australian Open Medvedev harnesses rage to set up Nadal showdown AN HOUR AGO

“What’s funny is again I’m going to play someone going for the 21st Slam. I guess last time Rafa was watching… I think Novak will be watching this one in two days also.

“Grand Slam finals are special. I’m ready. I know that Rafa is a very strong player, I know I will need to show my best to try to win this match.”

'Every match against Stefanos is special' - Medvedev on fiery rivalry with Tsitsipas

Djokovic was the pre-tournament favourite after he was handed a medical exemption to compete in Australia despite being unvaccinated. However, this prompted outrage and led to a chaotic saga that saw his visa cancelled, reapproved, and then finally ripped up again as he left the country in disgrace.

It left Medvedev as the top seed in the men’s draw and Nadal as the only former champion.

When asked if he will have Djokovic on his mind during the final by Eurosport presenter Alize Lim, the Russian replied: “I’m definitely not going to think about this before or during the match.

“After the match, depending on the result, I’m going to think of him [Djokovic] a little bit – and Roger probably also!”

'Are you stupid?' - Medvedev lets rip at umpire over Tsitsipas 'coaching from father'

Medvedev's win over Tsitsipas will be most remembered for his astonishing tirade at the chair umpire, who he branded a “small cat” after he refused to intervene when Medvedev claimed his opponent was being coached by his dad after points.

"Are you stupid?" a furious Medvedev yelled at the umpire at the changeover. "Are you mad? Are you mad? And his father can talk every point? Wrong!

"His father can talk every point? His father can talk every point! His father can talk every point?! Answer my question! Will you answer my question? Can you answer my question please? Can his father talk every point?

"Oh my god! Oh my god! You are so bad, man! My god, how can you be so bad in a semi-final of a Grand Slam? Look at me! I am talking to you!

"Give him a coaching [violation] - because he is talking every point. What time? I am talking."

After a frosty handshake with Tsitsipas at the net following the match, Medvedev appeared to apologise to the umpire.

“I don’t think bad emotions help me too much... many times I lose a match because of this, you lose concentration, you lose too much energy,” he added to Courier on court.

“As soon as I’ve done it, I was like: ‘that was a big mistake.’ But I’m happy that I managed to re-concentrate for the beginning of the third set.

“I pulled out some serves, and that brought me back into the match and I was like: ‘OK, I lost some energy but I have to refocus, the match is quite important, I think’. I tried my best, and I’m happy it worked.”

Highlights: Medvedev edges out Tsitsipas in heated battle to reach final

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open 'Are you stupid??' - Medvedev explodes with anger over Tsitsipas 'coaching from dad' 2 HOURS AGO