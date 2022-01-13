Stefanos Tsitsipas has criticised Novak Djokovic for "playing by his own rules" ahead of the Australian Open, claiming the Serbian's actions put the tournament at risk.

Djokovic was granted a medical exemption to play in the first Grand Slam of the year as an unvaccinated player, but has subsequently admitted that incorrect information was included on his immigration forms to enter Australia.

Authorities are considering revoking Djokovic's visa, with the 20-time Grand Slam winner also confirming that he had broken isolation rules in December after testing positive for Covid-19.

Tsitsipas has added his voice to widespread criticism of Djokovic's recent actions, suggesting he jeopardised the Australian Open

"He has been playing by his own rules," Tsitsipas said to Indian outlet WION . "No-one would have thought: 'I can come to Australia unvaccinated and not have to follow the protocols they gave me'.

Djokovic practises in Melbourne but Australian Open defence still in limbo

"For Novak it worked another way. It takes a lot of daring to do.

"Putting a Grand Slam at risk - I don't think many players would do that."

A judge overturned the initial revoking of Djokovic's visa for entry on Monday, and the 34-year-old has been able to train behind closed doors this week ahead of a potential title defence.

The Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, has suggested that Djokovic will not be permitted to remain in the country unless he can provide "acceptable proof" that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

Tsitsipas believes that Djokovic, who denied the Greek a first Grand Slam title in last year's French Open final, has made a mockery of the lengths that other players have gone to in order to comply with clear protocols.

"There are two ways to look at it - one way is that almost every single player has been vaccinated and did what they had to do in order to come and play in Australia.

"We have all followed the protocols to come and compete in Australia and been very disciplined in that.

"It seems like not everyone is playing by the rules of how Tennis Australia and some governments have been putting things.

"A very small minority chose to follow their own way. It makes the majority look like they are all fools."

Tsitsipas is due to face Sweden's Mikael Ymer in his own first round match at Melbourne Park.

The Australian Open begins on Monday 17 January.

