Nick Kyrgios somehow pulled off an underarm-tweener serve in what was an extraordinary array of showboats during his Australian Open first-round match.

The mercurial Australian was at his entertaining best in front of a boisterous and thirsty crowd on John Cain Arena as he faced Britain's Liam Broady, and it did not take long for the "circus" to begin.

After walking out to huge roars and shouting "I'm back!" following his first winning game, it was clear that Kyrgios was in the mood for some of the showboating that he is known for.

Up 40-0 in his opening service game, Kyrgios pulled off a truly audacious underarm-tweener serve (yes, that now exists as a thing) to stun Broady, who could only plant a feeble return into the net.

The crowd roared as the home favourite soaked up the response to his remarkable serve as he closed out the service game in style to consolidate his early break.

"It's a circus already!" declared Barry Cowan, on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

"He is owning this court, and he has only been on the court for five minutes! Through the legs."

Much more was to come in the way of showboats.

One point had the crowd on their feet with a cheeky tweener, followed immediately by a rasping winner to leave Broady helpless.

'What a point!' - Kyrgios sends crowd wild with tweener then winner

The match was getting so flush with fancy shots that the Brit had to field an amusing request from the crowd for an underarm serve of his own.

Kyrgios and Broady burst out laughing after Brit takes underarm serve request

The 26-year-old had been a serious doubt to play at all at Melbourne Park after he recently tested positive for Covid-19

In an Instagram story, Kyrgios posted: "I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for COVID.

"I am feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms.

"I wish everyone all the best and to stay safe where you can. If all goes well I will see you all at the Australian Open."

He also made headlines in the lead-up to the tournament by backing Novak Djokovic in surprising fashion over his deportation saga.

"I feel quite embarrassed as an Australian athlete that's seen what this guy has done for us and the sport," Kyrgios said on Instagram.

”I just don't think it's right how we're handling it. But the media loves to do that, loves to divide and I don't want this to take away from any of the great results all the other Australians are having."

'Are you alright?' - Kyrgios checks on ball kid after hitting him with huge serve

- - -

