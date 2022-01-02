Novak Djokovic’s participation at the Australian Open remains in doubt, according to the tournament organisers.

The world No. 1’s Covid-19 vaccination status is still unclear with the player refusing to reveal whether he has had the necessary jab required to compete in Australia.

Now, head of Tennis Australia, Craig Tiley, has hinted that a resolution does not seem close ahead of the tournament beginning on January 17.

"We’ve still got a few charter flights coming in until the end of this week and then all the players will be here,” Tiley told the Nine Network.

"As far as the status relates to Novak, I think we’ll have a much clearer picture in the coming days.

Otherwise, it’s getting pretty late to show up and play the Australian Open.

"There’s quite a bit to play out, and I think it will play out in the coming days.”

Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times and hopes to improve on his 20 Grand Slams in total – a record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

There has been speculation the Serbian star will apply for a medical exemption in order to compete at the tournament.

