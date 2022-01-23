Mats Wilander reckons Nick Kyrgios is becoming a tennis superstar - and worthy of being mentioned in the same breath as Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal.

Kyrgios has been at his eccentric best during the Australian Open but has also delivered success on the court - taking a set off tournament favourite Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the men's singles, and now qualifying for the quarter-finals of the men's doubles after beating Gonzalo Escobar and Ariel Behar on Sunday alongside partner Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Ad

Wilander said: "It [Kyrgios's success] is fantastic for the tournament.

Australian Open 'You still have to make an effort' - Becker reacts to 'very disappointing' Zverev loss 3 HOURS AGO

"Superstars are made of people going [to matches] to get their expectations fulfilled.

"When you go and see Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal you get your expectations fulfilled whether they win or not.

"Nick Kyrgios - I have to say - when he's on the big stage we have expectations of him. And he fulfils them whether he wins or loses.

"He delivers just like all entertainers do.

"He's so good for the game, he really is.

"I just wish that when he's not keen to play tennis that he just doesn't show up.

"But hopefully those days are over and he's just enjoying it. It seems like he's enjoying it more than normal."

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis | Tennis | ESP Player Feature Image credit: Getty Images

Wilander's comments were echoed by former British No. 1 Johanna Konta.

"He loves playing at home and you can see the dynamic between the two [Kyrgios and Kokkinakis]," Konta said.

"How fun is it as a tennis fan, as an Australian tennis fan, to come out to Melbourne and see these two guys?

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open 'Everything was crazy!' - Nadal reacts to 'unforgettable' 28-minute tie-break 5 HOURS AGO