Nick Kyrgios joked that he could ask Novak Djokovic to play doubles after forming a “bromance” with the world No 1.

Kyrgios and Djokovic have exchanged barbs over the years, with the Australian branding Djokovic a “tool” at last year’s Australian Open for his request to improve quarantine conditions for players.

Ad

However, Kyrgios somewhat surprisingly came to Djokovic’s defence as he was fighting to stay in Australia this month.

Australian Open ‘It was absolutely awful’ – Broady after getting ‘sledged from all sides’ in Kyrgios loss AN HOUR AGO

His actions led to him being labelled “Nick the Serb” by Djokovic’s fellow Serbian Dusan Lajovic.

“But whether it was Novak or someone else, I would have done the same thing. I didn't do it because he was Serbian. If it was another player in that scenario, I would have stood up for what I think was right.

“I think it was just coincidentally it was Novak, and, you know, it was quite a story. But yeah, we got a bit of a bromance going on now.

“Not that I'm complaining. I think I'm going to ask him to play doubles somewhere.”

Djokovic looked set to play the Australian Open after a judge quashed the original decision to cancel his visa on arrival into the country.

However, he was in court again at the weekend and this time the ruling did not go in his favour and he was forced to leave Australia.

Kyrgios and Broady burst out laughing after Brit takes underarm serve request

Kyrgios revealed recently that Djokovic has messaged him to thank him for his support.

“Novak has reached out to me personally on IG (Instagram) saying ‘Thank you for standing up for me’,” Kyrgios said on his ‘No Boundaries’ podcast.

“I was not the one he was expecting to go out in the media and have his back.

“As a human, he’s obviously feeling quite alienated in all of this. As a human, that’s a dangerous place to be in — when you feel like the world is against you, like you can’t do anything right.”

Kyrgios faces world No 2 Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the Australian Open.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open 'Adds to the show!' - Kyrgios does Ronaldo celebration then swigs fan's beer 2 HOURS AGO