Boris Becker believes Novak Djokovic has had the “worst possible preparation” for the 2022 Australian Open – but thinks he will be favourite for the title if he gets through the first week.

Djokovic had his visa cancelled on arrival in Australia as his medical exemption to play in the Australian Open was not deemed sufficient to enter the country by Border Force.

He spent four days in a quarantine hotel before a judge quashed the decision and released him.

Djokovic has been training at Melbourne Park this week but will have no match practice under his belt as he bids for a record-breaking 21st major.

“His preparation is worse than ever before a Grand Slam,” Djokovic’s former coach Becker told Eurosport’s Das Gelbe vom Ball podcast

“Not only has he not been on the tennis court for six days, he hasn't been able to eat what he needs and his whole psyche was in court. After all, he didn't know until Monday night - 'is it possible, isn't it possible? Do I have to fly back?'

“It's the worst possible preparation. If he is vulnerable, it will be in the first week of the tournament. If he gets through that, then he's the favourite for the tournament."

The decision to allow Djokovic to stay in Australia despite being unvaccinated has sparked a strong backlash in Melbourne, which in October emerged from one of the world’s longest lockdowns.

Becker has sympathy for Djokovic, who he says has a “street-fighter mentality”, but also wonders what might lie ahead if he doesn’t get vaccinated.

“I feel sorry for the poor guy at first. I know him very well and we are still close friends. A lot of things went wrong," said Becker.

“The question is: 'Who was the bad guy?' The public thinks it's Novak Djokovic. He makes a double fault sometimes, but he has had the right documents.

“You have to set the record straight: 26 players from the main draw asked the tournament director of the Australian Open and the state of Victoria for special permission. Of the 26 players, five have received it - including Novak.

“I also wonder what will happen in the future? Does he want to have this sort of drama at every Grand Slam? Roland Garros has certainly been watching, Wimbledon and the other tournaments too.

“The regulations are getting stricter rather than looser. That's why my opinion would be: ‘boy, now play the Australian Open as well as you can, but then try to realise that it will be easier for you if you're vaccinated’. Whether he does that, I don't know."

Becker thinks comments made by Djokovic’s family at a press conference following his release from the quarantine hotel were unhelpful.

“The father will certainly regret some of the statements he made four or five days ago. The fact that statements were made by his family didn't exactly help him.

“His parents are very emotional - and his brother too.”

The Australian Open starts in Melbourne on January 17 with Djokovic set to be the top seed ahead of Daniil Medvedev.

