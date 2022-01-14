Australia have again cancelled the visa of world no. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Immigration minister Hawke released a statement on Friday stating that he had “carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic” ahead of making the decision.

Ad

"Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so," added Hawke in a statement.

Australian Open Djokovic’s route to the Australian Open final explained 17 HOURS AGO

“This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.

“The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Djokovic had originally had his visa cancelled last Thursday – a decision that was quashed on Monday by a federal judge but Hawke has now re-cancelled the visa. A section 133C(3) decision means that Djokovic will not be able to get a visa for three years according to The Age , although there are potential exemptions on compassionate grounds.

The 34-year-old can launch another legal challenge to the decision.

The nine-time Australian Open winner had been drawn against compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the draw on Thursday , but questions intensified about the world No. 1’s participation after it emerged that his pre-travel declaration form had been filled out incorrectly.

For his part, Djokovic hit out on Wednesday at “continuing misinformation” surrounding his Covid status but did admit an error in judgement after conducting an interview with L’Equipe after testing positive.

The world No. 1 blamed human error for the error on his pre-travel declaration form – he had answered ‘No’ to the question whether he had travelled in the two weeks prior to his flight to Australia. He had been in both Spain and Serbia in that period.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Australian Open Djokovic must ‘abide by rules’, says Australia’s deputy prime minister 19 HOURS AGO