Home affairs minister Karen Andrews said Novak Djokovic is not being held captive and is free to leave Australia.

Djokovic is currently being held at the Park Hotel in Carlton, Melbourne after his visa to enter the country was rejected on Wednesday when Australian Border Force claimed Djokovic failed to "provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements”.

The world number one's appeal to enter Australia and participate in the Australian Open has been adjourned until 10am local time on Monday before a final decision is made. Djokovic's father, Srdjan, accused Australian authorities of holding the 20-time Grand Slam champion "captive"

And the 34-year-old's mother, Djina Djokovic, has publicly protested her son's situation and says his accommodation is "terrible" , adding that her son is being treated "like a prisoner" inside a detention hotel.

However, home affairs minister Karen Andrews has said that Djokovic is free to leave Australia at any time and officials will facilitate that exit.

Mr Djokovic is not being held captive in Australia.

"He is free to leave at any time that he chooses to do so and (Australian) Border Force will actually facilitate that," Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Friday.

Australia maintains strict controls on entry due to the pandemic, and the country’s border force stated that Djokovic had not provided sufficient proof for his exemption upon his arrival. And Andrews clarified the rules that needed to be met to ensure admittance.

"So, firstly, you need a visa to enter Australia. And you have to meet the entry requirements to come into Australia.

“Now, currently that includes making sure that you have a negative PCR test before you're uplifted, so, it's three days before you are uplifted you need to complete an Australia travel declaration.

And you need to, and this is the important part in particular, you need to make sure that you have proof that you are fully vaccinated against Covid.

Australian Open organisers had confirmed Djokovic's medical exemption was granted following a "rigorous review process" involving two separate independent panels of medical experts, but Andrews added that the onus was on the individual to provide the necessary documentation to enter the country.

"Yes, there was a visa issued, that is actually not the issue. It is the second part of that process, which is the specific entry requirements to be able to cross Australia's border and to enter Australia lawfully.

“Now, it is the individual traveller’s responsibility to make sure that they have in place all the necessary documentation that is needed to enter Australia.

“So, ultimately, the individual traveller is the one that's responsible. I can't say with any level of clarity at all what Tennis Australia's involvement was specifically in relation to Mr Djokovic or to any individual.”

The 34-year-old is currently tied on 20 Grand Slam singles titles with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and is attempting to move clear of the legendary pair at Melbourne Park.

