Portuguese player Joao Sousa has branded Novak Djokovic “a bit selfish” for arriving at the Australian Open unvaccinated and says it is “tough to accept”.

The Djokovic storm has captured global attention after his medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination rules was blocked by Australian border officials.

The world No.1 was detained and held for four days before a judge overruled the decision on Monday, allowing him to enter the country.

Djokovic has since been pictured on Rod Laver Arena, the headline court at the first Grand Slam of 2022, although Australia’s immigration minister Alex Hawke could yet cancel his visa for a second time before the tournament gets underway on January 17.

The furore has sparked an outpouring of condemnation, with world No. 140 Sousa the latest to rebuke the Serb.

“I respect that he fights for what he believes and I can be empathetic with what he is going through in Australia, but it's a bit selfish from him to arrive here as the only player unvaccinated. It's tough for us players to accept that,” said Sousa , who is playing at an ATP 250 event in Melbourne.

Many players – not my case – didn't want to get vaccinated and were forced to do it to be able to play tournaments. He is finding a way around those rules.

The ATP announced that 97% of the top 100 players were vaccinated ahead of the Australian Open. By that logic, three of those players are unvaccinated including Djokovic and Tennys Sandgren, who revealed he would not play in Melbourne due to the vaccination mandate. Six other players in the top 100 have also withdrawn.

But he admitted an “error in judgement” after breaching isolation rules to be interviewed by a journalist from French publication L’Equipe. He also blamed an administrative error by his support team for an incorrect declaration that he had not travelled for the two weeks before his flight to Australia.

Djokovic is chasing a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne, with the Serb currently level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

