Novak Djokovic’s lawyers will file an injunction to allow the player to stay in Australia after he was banned from entering the country.

The World No 1 arrived in Melbourne after being granted a medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination requirements to compete at the Australian Open but was detained at the border.

Ad

After spending more than eight hours detained at the airport, the Serbian’s visa was cancelled and the player has now been moved to a quarantine hotel while his legal team launch an appeal.

Australian Open Djokovic denied visa, will be deported to raise doubts over Australian Open 11 HOURS AGO

Djokovic is being held at the Park Hotel - an immigration detention centre - while he awaits the outcome of the hearing which is due to take place on Monday.

The furore concerns the 20-time Gland Slam winner’s vaccination status which he has refused to disclose.

Australia’s maintains strict controls on entry due to the pandemic and the country’s border force stated that Djokovic had not provided sufficient proof for his exemption upon his arrival.

“The ABF can confirm that Mr Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled.

“Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.”

The hearing in the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia has been adjourned as Djokovic's team prepare their paperwork.

Australian Open Djokovic's father accuses Australian officials of holding his son captive 13 HOURS AGO