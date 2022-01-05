Novak Djokovic’s participation at the Australian Open is still not secure, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying the Serb must prove he has a genuine medical exemption or he will be “on the next plane home”.

The will-he-won’t-he saga over Djokovic’s participation at the Australian Open has gripped tennis for weeks, given his well-documented views on Covid-19 vaccination.

He has never confirmed whether he is vaccinated or not, but that was seemingly clarified on Tuesday when he posted he had been granted a medical exception to compete in the opening major of the season.

All players have to be vaccinated against coronavirus, or secure a medical exemption to compete at Melbourne Park.

Australia has had some of the harshest restrictions in the world, with many citizens stranded overseas and unable to return. As such, the news that the defending champion has been granted a medical exemption to enter the country has been met with a barrage of criticism.

That is a view shared by Morrison, but he warned that the world No. 1 must prove he has a genuine reason for a medical exemption.

“We await his presentation and what evidence he provides us to support that,” Morrison said . “If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home.

“There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever.”

The Australian Open gets underway on February 8, with Djokovic bidding to win his 21st Grand Slam title.

