Novak Djokovic's participation in the Australian open remains uncertain as tournament director Craig Tiley admits he is uncertain whether the world number one will meet the requirements.

The state of Victoria dictates that athletes must be vaccinated to participate in the Australian Open or provide proof of medical exemption.

And while Tiley is certain that the Serbian wants to compete, he was still unsure whether he would be permitted to do so.

"We want to have the best players here," said Tiley.

I'd love to have Novak here. If he meets those conditions then great, if not, it's disappointing.

"Medically, he doesn't talk to anyone about it. I'm not going to ask Novak that, it's none of my business. It's his choice to keep that private."

"[If he is here] I will know that he fulfils one of those conditions."

Tiley also reiterated that only those who are vaccinated or medically exempt will be participating in Melbourne whether as a player or a member of staff.

"Everyone who is coming in is vaccinated," he added. "And there will be a small percentage – a very small percentage – that will have a medical exemption.

So if any player, fan [or] workforce is on site here, you’re either vaccinated or you have a medical exemption that’s approved and you’re on the Australian Immunisation Register. That provides us with safety and an extra level of comfort on site.

And Tiley added that he believed now would be the best time to catch it given the tournament is fast approaching.

"Players that are testing positive now will complete a period of time until they are no longer infectious and they will be fine," he said.

If you are going to test positive and you want to play the Australian Open, your timing would be now."

