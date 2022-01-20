Emma Raducanu grimaced in pain as she was treated during a medical time-out ahead of the deciding set in the Australian Open second round.

The Brit was hampered by a blister on her dominant right hand during her second round clash with Dank Kovinic in Melbourne, prompting her to repeatedly call on the on-court physio for treatment.

However, as the physio worked on her hand prior to the third set, Raducanu suddenly lurched forward in pain.

“Ooo, that seemed to really hurt,” said Simon Reed on Eurosport commentary

“She is not a drama queen.”

The injury clearly hampered Raducanu, who often elected to play conservatively – and swerve pain – rather than rely on her brutal groundstrokes. She was in cruise control against Kovinic, breaking her opponent twice to race into a 3-0 lead in the first set, when the problem struck.

Raducanu has enjoyed a meteoric rise after her stunning run to the US Open title in September, which saw her come through qualifying and reel off 10 straight matches without dropping a set.

