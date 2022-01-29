Roger Federer 'knows what is going on' as Rafael Nadal eyes his 21st Grand Slam singles title in the Australian Open final, says Eurosport expert Tim Henman.

The Spaniard, who is eyeing a historic major title in improbable fashion, brushed the big-hitting Italian aside in four sets, 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 , on Rod Laver Arena in what ended up being an inspired semi-final win.

A few months ago, the 35-year-old did not even know if he would be in Australia to participate after struggling with injuries over a sustained period ahead of the tournament. Now he has reached his sixth final at Melbourne Park.

Nadal can move beyond rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with a 21st singles Slam in Melbourne on Sunday, and will now face Daniil Medvedev after he won his last-four clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Despite all his major titles, the sixth seed has just the solitary title at the first Grand Slam of the season, back in 2009. He will now have every chance of claiming his second in Sunday's showpiece, and Henman says Federer is following his friend's progress.

"It is inevitable that any tournament that doesn't have Roger Federer is going to miss him," Henman told Eurosport about his friend, who has had to miss the action at Melbourne Park through injury.

"He has always been extremely popular wherever he has played as one of the most successful male players of all time. We would love to see Federer back on court, but there is still a great group of male and female players out there.

"He has always been a massive tennis fan - that is why he got involved in the game. He loves tennis. I know because I have texted him a few times so he is definitely aware of what has been going on.

"Fingers crossed his rehabilitation is going well, and instead of him watching tennis, we can watch him back on the court.

"No one knows if and when Federer will be back. I am sure he will be working incredibly hard, but it is slightly pointless speculating. He will let us know, one way or the other.

"It is obviously challenging. It is not getting any easier at his age, but I for one would love to see him back on the court."

He has since undergone another knee surgery and has suggested he will not be ready to return in time for Wimbledon this year. That would mean he would be 41 by the time he did get back on tour, and Eurosport's John McEnroe finds it hard to envisage him winning big titles again

"It goes without saying that anytime we are at an event where Roger is not playing we miss him,” McEnroe told Eurosport.

"He is the classiest player and the most beautiful player I have seen on a court. As a fan, I would love to see Roger around.

"As far as the future, he’s 40 years old. He’s had numerous surgeries on his knee, there’s a lot of wear and tear, it would be unbelievable if he could come back and get close to the level that he was at.

"I thought the same thing five years ago when I was coaching [Milos] Raonic and Roger walked off after the Wimbledon semi-finals [in 2016] and was limping and didn’t play for six months. Then he won the Australian Open.

"He’s pulled off the improbable before but this would be the most amazing of all if he was to win another Wimbledon.

"Whatever makes him happy is what he deserves. If he wants to play we will be happy he is playing but I don’t want to see Roger at 80 per cent. We have seen that with [Andy] Murray and it’s not easy. You want to see the top guys play at their best."

