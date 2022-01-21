Few things anger tennis players more than time violations. Even if they are wholly justified.

For American player Opelka, being handed a warning by the umpire for taking too long mopping his considerable mane with a towel between points was simply too much to take.

The searing heat in Melbourne does funny things to people. But instead of the frequent response to a time violation from players of storming up to the umpire's chair and remonstrating loudly, Opelka simply seethed at the back of the court and muttered to his box.

That said, his muttering was perfectly audible to everyone, including the umpire, who eventually simply said, with a tone all too familiar to parents of young children: "Reilly...?!"

Opelka had grumbled to the umpire: "You know, you have been on me since the second I walked out on the court."

Then he added, looking over to his box: "She doesn't like me. I am going to make the most of it this morning. For my mental health."

Meanwhile, in comical scenes at the other end of the court, Shapovalov decided it was time for him to exit and grab a towel and a timeout over to the side.

The crowd laughed as the Canadian took full advantage of the delay in play, while Opelka argued, to wipe away his sweat and take a breather of his own.

Kyrgios repeatedly went off at the umpire during his second-round defeat to Daniil Medvedev on Thursday, even declaring that "No one cares what you say!"

Oh, and the classic: "They are here to watch us, not you!"

'No one cares what you say!' - Kyrgios furious at time violation from umpire

