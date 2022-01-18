Stefanos Tsitsipas launched his Australian Open bid with a straight-sets win over Mikael Ymer.

World No 4 Tsitsipas, who is recovering from elbow surgery, came through 6-2 6-4 6-3 to book his place in the second round.

He will next face Argentinian youngster Sebastian Baez.

Tsitsipas cast doubt on his Australian Open chances earlier this month when he suggested that he may not yet be fully fit following surgery in November.

However, he was not troubled in his opening match against Sweden’s Ymer.

Tsitsipas, who made the semi-finals in Melbourne last year, broke twice in the first set as he made a positive start.

Ymer broke for 2-0 in the second set, but Tsitsipas hit back straight away by reeling off three games in a row.

Even though Ymer levelled at 3-3, it was Tsitsipas who pulled away to take the set.

Ymer had chances in the final set – going 0-9 on break points – but it was Tsitsipas who held strong to claim victory.

Ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime survived a scare as he fought back to beat Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4 0-6 3-6 6-3 6-4.

The 21-year-old hit 26 winners to triumph after three hours and 43 minutes.

