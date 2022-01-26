Stefanos Tsitsipas storms into the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the third time in his career after producing an emphatic 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over Jannik Sinner on Rod Laver Arena.

Tsitsipas produced one of his best career performances against the promising 20-year-old, clinically converting all four of his break points as he raced his way into the last four.

The 23-year-old will play either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Daniil Medvedev next. He was delighted with his own performance.

"I think my humility helped a lot today," he said on court afterwards.

"I knew I was going on the court facing a very good player so I stayed in tact. I tried to focus on my best shots and it paid off more than I thought.

"I'm very happy with the way I served today and the way I tried to come in and use my tactics a lot in today's match strategy."

Tsitsipas had elbow surgery during the off-season and is glad he could even play at the Australian Open after his doctor said he would not recover in time.

"I'm pretty sure my doctor is watching right now," he added. "He has been sending me texts after every single game. Frank we both didn't expect me to participate in the Australian Open and it was not part of the plan.

"He certainly told me I don't see you playing in Australia. I proved him wrong!"

Sinner showed signs of early nerves and a handful of unforced errors saw him go a break down in front of a boisterous crowd with plenty of Tsitsipas fans in attendance.

The 2021 French Open finalist continued to be the more aggressive player from the baseline and won all of his service games to wrap up the opening set in 36 minutes.

There was a brief rain delay after Sinner went a break down in the middle of the second set, but it did little to disrupt the Greek’s rhythm when play resumed under the roof.

Tsitsipas continued to strike the ball early from the baseline and push Sinner deep en route to taking a commanding two set lead.

Sinner could not work out how to stop Tsitsipas’ dominance and he went a double break down before Tsitsipas served out the match in style.

