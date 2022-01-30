Nick Kyrgios has been criticised for appearing to suggest that fans were more interested in him and Thanasi Kokkinakis winning the men's doubles title than Ash Barty claiming her famous women's singles crown at the Australian Open.

The 26-year-old, somewhat predictably, caused his good friend to cringe in his victory speech when he said "this boy is gonna be out tonight", but he then went on to upset many with his comments appearing to compare the ratings of their match with Barty's.

"I would say that we’ve created probably the best atmosphere this tournament has ever seen,” Kyrgios said in the pair's post-championship press conference.

"Ash [Barty’s] father came to us and said the crowd was the best he’s ever seen.

"Obviously, Ash is a hell of a player, but I think the ratings speak for themselves.

"The ratings speak for themselves. People watch my matches - everywhere I play around the world, the stadiums are full for that reason.

"So I don’t think those people that are screaming out before points, that has got nothing to do with us.

"But there is a reason why the ratings are the way they are and people are glued to the TV when we play. It speaks for itself really."

As it happens, Barty’s memorable final was declared to be the most watched women’s final since the current ratings system began keeping records in 1999 with higher figures than the men's doubles final which followed.

There was quite a backlash on social media and various TV channels in Australia and beyond following the comments from Kyrgios.

Tennis broadcaster Catherine Whitaker added on ABC : "My jaw dropped when I read those quotes, and I thought it might have been one of those where the quote is written down and it looks a bit worse than when you see the clip. Sometimes that can be the case with press conferences.

"But it’s not the case in this instance. I mean, on a night that was about Ash Barty, without question, to say that, it is pretty extraordinary."

Amid all the drama during the doubles final, there were a few surprising incidents, including Kyrgios sprinting over to hug his partner when he feared he had suffered an injury late on in the second set as the pair closed in on victory.

But perhaps the most bizarre moment came when a fan yelled out, just as Kyrgios was in his serving motion . The fiery Canberra star walked over and pointed out the fan before demanding that security escort him out of the stadium.

Undeterred, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis proceeded to hold their composure and close out a famous doubles triumph at Melbourne Park as each collected their maiden Grand Slam title on home soil.

Kyrgios served out the all-Australian showpiece match to love to clinch a 7-5 6-4 victory before hugging his team-mate and good friend at the net.

"Honestly, this week has been a dream come true for me," Kyrgios said. "I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else."

