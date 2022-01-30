Daniil Medvedev launched into a bizarre rant at the umpire about the ball kids and receiving balls from them during the Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal.

Medvedev, who lost out to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 showpiece at Melbourne Park, overwhelmed his legendary opponent right from the outset of the match with utterly relentless groundstrokes.

Nadal fired a big winner to begin the match, and it was immediately made abundantly clear that the Spaniard had the vast majority of the fans inside Rod Laver Arena on his side.

But Medvedev roared back in unerring fashion to win five games in succession and sweep to the opening set with his opponent left dripping with sweat and unable to establish himself on serve.

While the Russian won the second set, he was then left stressed and irritable as Nadal gathered himself and responded in the third set. He let the umpire know how he felt, but strangely it was the service from the ball kids he was not happy with.

"Are they not allowed to pass the balls to one another?" a baffled Medvedev asked the umpire at the changeover.

"They don't have to do the circles around the court, they can just pass the balls to each other.

"They can pass to each other?! It doesn't have to be in the middle!"

Eurosport expert Tim Henman, on commentary for the match, attempted to explain from a player's perspective.

"He wants two and two," Henman said. "There are six balls on the court. He has got two to serve with, and he wants them split either side.

"I'm not sure that is going to make a great deal of difference to the point that he is about to play, but that is the psychology of a tennis player!

"Whatever works! It seems to be working so far in this Australian Open for Medvedev."

Nadal is seeking a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title to move clear of his rivals, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, in their all-time tallies.

Meanwhile, Medvedev is aiming to win his second Grand Slam in succession after he triumphed against Djokovic in the final of the US Open at the end of last year at Flushing Meadows.

Nadal has only one Australian Open title, way back in 2009, amongst his career tally of 20 and will be desperate to add a second.

Medvedev is striving to go one better having fallen just short last year against his friend Djokovic on Rod Laver Arena.

