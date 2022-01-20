Daniil Medvedev lashed out at fans for distracting him between serves during his stormy encounter with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open, claiming “those who are doing it probably have a low IQ.”

The Russian second seed embraced the role of pantomime villain during his four-set victory in the second round on Thursday, with the revved-up Rod Laver Arena crowd firmly behind the temperamental Aussie.

But Medvedev took issue with some supporters making noise between his first and second serves, with the Russian blaming it for both occasions his serve was breached.

“It’s a little bit disappointing,” he told Eurosport’s Alize Lim and Mats Wilander afterwards.

“I guess it’s normal that everyone experiences it, especially when you play a home favourite and not just any home favourite, but Nick.

“A few moments on my serve, where he managed to make some good returns, and then we have a break point [on] second serve and people are cheering like you’ve already made a double-fault.

“That’s just disappointing. It’s not everybody who’s doing it, but those who are doing it probably have a low IQ.”

'Please show some respect for Jim Courier'

Medvedev also demanded the crowd “show some respect” during a frosty post-match interview with on-court reporter Jim Courier

When asked by the two-time Melbourne champion about how he stayed calm during the big moments, Medvedev replied: “Yeah that’s the only choice when you get booed between first and second serves so you have to stay calm.”

'Show some respect to Jim Courier, let him speak!' - Medvedev berates noisy fans

“Sorry I can’t hear you,” interjected Medvedev. “Guys I can’t hear him, please show some respect for Jim Courier, he won here guys.”

Cue more boos (or siuus).

“Let him speak guys. If you respect somebody, at least respect Jim Courier. I cannot hear him guys.”

Courier was forced to move closer to ask his follow-up questions and stuck to his version of events. “I don’t think they’re booing you. I hope I’m right on that one,” he said.

Medvedev countered: “Yeah but what I’m saying is that between first and second serves is not easy. I remember the games I lost on the break points it was the case and it’s just tough to play.”

The Russian, truly getting into his role as Public Enemy No. 1, then scribbled “siuu” on a camera lens before walking off court.

Although seeded second, Medvedev is the top-ranked player in the men's draw following world No. 1 Novak Djokovic’s deportation.

'I’m trying to mature'

“Five years ago I probably would break two racquets, just get angry, start shouting at my box for nothing. And it probably would not help me win the match,” he added in the Eurosport studio.

“I could win some [matches] like this, but you cannot win Grand Slams like this.

“So it makes me really happy because I can still have some tantrums, we all know it, but I’ve been working on myself. I’ve been working pretty hard last couple of years and I’m trying to mature as a tennis player and a person.

“The match like tonight, and a few last year, show that I’m capable of being really strong mentally no matter what happens on the court and I’m really happy about that.”

Medvedev, the big favourite for the men’s title on the back of his run to the US Open title, next faces unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

