Boris Becker has urged Novak Djokovic to get vaccinated, saying that his reluctance to do so threatens his bid to be the greatest player of all time.

The world No. 1 said on Tuesday that he had been granted an exemption to enter Australia to compete at the Australian Open. However, he has since been denied entry to the country.

And Becker, who coached Djokovic between 2014 and 2016, has told the Daily Mail that the Serbian is making a big mistake in not getting vaccinated.

“I would almost regard him as family – but like in all families you sometimes have disagreements,” began Becker.

And on this occasion I think he is making a big mistake in not getting vaccinated. It is one that threatens what remains of his career and his chance to cement himself as the greatest player of all time.

“Four times I sat in his box as he won the Australian Open, so I am fully aware of his great strengths as an incredible competitor. I also think he has a great character that can easily be misunderstood.

"Yet these strengths can also be weaknesses. The same incredible determination which I saw win so many close matches can be a vulnerability with his stubbornness.”

Becker also confirmed that while he had spoken with his current coach, Goran Ivanisevic, who is vaccinated, he is yet to speak with the player himself, but believes the 34-year-old will live to regret it should he not get the jab.

“When he arrived at Melbourne Airport I was exchanging messages with Goran Ivanisevic, the coach who is accompanying him. Goran was in a separate room, cut off from Novak because he and the rest of the team had been cleared to enter Australia," Becker continued.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 31: Coach, Goran Ivanisevic looks on as Novak Djokovic of Serbia practices ahead of the Rolex Paris Masters at AccorHotels Arena on October 31, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

"I did not have the chance to speak to Novak but I would urge him to get vaccinated - although whether he would listen is another matter. I also accept that as someone in my fifties I look at my health in a different way from those in their twenties and thirties who feel more invincible.

“I have had conversations with my own children who are in that bracket, eventually persuading them to have the jab. Will Novak take that step? I am not sure that he will.

“He is incredibly strong-willed, with very firm beliefs. If he does not, then in 10 years he will look back on it and realise he made a mistake.

“It is not just about Australia. The fact is that we are living in a different world and he is going to find it very hard to live the life of a professional tennis player travelling around without the vaccination.

"Those are the rules, whether one likes them or not, and you have to accept it.

Maybe one day we will get back to a more normal situation, but at 34 he does not have much time left to pursue his goals.

The 34-year-old is currently tied on 20 Grand Slam singles titles with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and is attempting to move clear of the legendary pair at Melbourne Park.

- - -

