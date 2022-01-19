Alexander Zverev has suggested a lack of testing is masking the number of cases of coronavirus at the Australian Open.

The Australian Open kicked off on Monday at a time when Australia is in the grip of a major wave of coronavirus cases.

French player Ugo Humbert tested positive for coronavirus at the airport, as he headed for home following his loss to Richard Gasquet.

Zverev was unaware of the development, but is not surprised by the news and feels there are players at Melbourne Park with Covid.

The German suggested a lack of testing among players is hiding the true number of cases at the opening major of the year.

“I did not know that he (Humbert) had Covid,” Zverev said in his press conference following his win over John Millman . ”This year in Australia there’s a lot more cases than last year.

“We are allowed to go outside to eat, we are allowed to do what we want, so it is natural that more people get Covid.

“My brother when he arrived had Covid, he was in quarantine in Sydney. He does not have it any more.

“I think quite a few players had it when they arrived.”

In comments that may raise eyebrows and turn the focus on event organisers, Zverev added: “I think a few players have it now. We are not getting tested. If we were getting tested I think there would be more positives than there are now.”

Zverev added that he has entered into a personal bubble to give him the best chance of enjoying a deep run at the event.

“I am somebody who is here to play the tournament,” he said. “I understand there’s a lot of cases in Melbourne and Australia all around, so I am not doing a lot outside.

“I have not been to any restaurants yet. I’ve not been anywhere other than the hotel room and the courts.

“I am doing my own bubble simply because I do not want to take any risks and want to give myself the best chance possible to do well here. If I get Covid, that is not going to happen.”

- - -

