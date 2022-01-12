With the 2022 Australian Open set to start in Melbourne on January 17, we answer all the key questions around the draw, including when it takes place, the seedings, and who could play.

Novak Djokovic, who on Monday hit out at what he called "continuing misinformation" surrounding his Covid status on Wednesday, and Naomi Osaka are set to defend their crowns. But who will they, and Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray face at Melbourne Park at the first Grand Slam of the year?

When is the draw?

The draw will take place on Thursday, January 13 at 3pm local time (4am GMT).

What are the seedings?

Men’s singles

1. Novak Djokovic

2. Daniil Medvedev

3. Alexander Zverev

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas

5. Andrey Rublev

6. Rafael Nadal

7. Matteo Berrettini

8. Casper Ruud

9. Felix Auger Aliassime

10. Hubert Hurkacz

11. Jannik Sinner

12. Cameron Norrie

13. Diego Schwartzman

14. Denis Shapovalov

15. Roberto Bautista Agut

16. Cristian Garin

17. Gael Monfils

18. Aslan Karatsev

19. Pablo Carreno Busta

20. Taylor Fritz

21. Nikoloz Basilashvili

22. John Isner

23. Reilly Opelka

24. Dan Evans

25. Lorenzo Sonego

26. Grigor Dimitrov

27. Marin Cilic

28. Karen Khachanov

29. Ugo Humbert

30. Lloyd Harris

31. Carlos Alcaraz

32. Alex de Minaur

Women’s singles

1. Ashleigh Barty

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Garbine Muguruza

4. Barbora Krejcikova

5. Maria Sakkari

6. Anett Kontaveit

7. Iga Swiatek

8. Paula Badosa

9. Ons Jabeur

10. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

11. Sofia Kenin

12. Elena Rybakina

13. Naomi Osaka

14. Simona Halep

15. Elina Svitolina

16. Angelique Kerber

17. Emma Raducanu

18. Coco Gauff

19. Elise Mertens

20. Petra Kvitova

21. Jessica Pegula

22. Belinda Bencic

23. Leylah Fernandez

24. Victoria Azarenka

25. Daria Kasatkina

26. Jelena Ostapenko

27. Danielle Collins

28. Veronika Kudermetova

29. Tamara Zidansek

30. Camila Giorgi

31. Marketa Vondrousova

32. Sara Sorribes Tormo

Who could Djokovic face?

With no match practice before the tournament, Djokovic will be hopeful of getting a kind draw in the first week of the Australian Open – if he plays.

If that happens and he can’t play the Australian Open then Daniil Medvedev will be the top seed with Alexander Zverev the second seed.

If Djokovic plays then he could face a potential quarter-final against sixth seed Rafael Nadal if they are drawn in the same quarter. A repeat of last year's final between Djokovic and Medvedev would also be on the cards.

Who could still qualify?

Liam Broady will face American JJ Wolf in the second round of qualifying on Thursday morning GMT.

Katie Swan was beaten 6-0 7-5 in the second round of qualifying by fifth seed Viktoriya Tomova.

Which British players are in the draw?

Andy Murray will be competing at the Australian Open for the first time since 2019 after getting a wild card.

Murray is a five-time finalist at the tournament but could get a tough draw as he is unseeded.

Emma Raducanu will make her Australian Open debut. The 19-year-old, who won just one game in her only warm-up match of the year , will be one of the top 20 seeds on the women's side.

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans will both be seeded in the men's draw.

Who’s not playing?

The biggest names missing on the men’s side are 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem.

Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic, Kyle Edmund and Kei Nishikori are also not playing.

On the women’s side, Serena Williams will not be competing as she continues to recover from injury.

Williams, 40, has not played since retiring from her first-round match at Wimbledon last summer.

“Following the advice of my medical team, I have decided to withdraw from this year’s Australian Open,” said Williams. “While this is not an easy decision to make I am not where I need to be physically to compete.”

Venus Williams will also not be playing, meaning for the first time since 1997 neither of the Williams sisters will be at the Australian Open.

World No 5 Karolina Pliskova misses out with injury, with Jennifer Brady, Karolina Muchova and Bianca Andreescu also not in action.

