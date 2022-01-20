Mats Wilander says the difference between Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal 'is amazing' as the two enjoy different fortunes in Australia.

Murray lost his second round match to Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in straight sets and looked unable to match his opponent's energy levels.

But Nadal, one year Murray's senior and playing in his first slam since the French Open, has not yet dropped a set in Australia.

And while Wilander believes they are at a similar level, he says that Murray is having to battle his emotions on court too.

'It's amazing how big the difference is between them (Murray and Nadal)," Wilander told the Cube. "But at the same time they are not that bigger difference in that they are very close in level.

If they were to play a practice match it would probably be very close, but Nadal is in Melbourne to win seven matches. And when Murray wins he let's so much emotion out that there's nothing left."

Murray battled past Nikoloz Basiliashvili in a first-round five-set epic but seemed unable to summon the same energy levels against Daniel.

"He was more involved in the first round that the second," added Wilander. "That will be a disappointment. When you get older and you can't give it your all in a match it's so disappointing."

Murray, who is still looking for his best form after such a length period away from the sport, looked dejected after the match and admitted that he would not return to play at the Australian Open if that was the highest standard he was capable of in 2022.

And Wilander, who also spent years out of the sport, said Murray will have to work out whether he still has the resolve to keep at this level.

"Murray's still rebuilding," said Wilander.

"I took a couple of years off and came back and started to play pretty well. But when I was playing good I didn't know if I was not good enough or if I was not emotionally involved enough. You have to really feel it in your heart to risk it more. Does he care enough to play? It's not as simple as, 'I'm not good enough'.

