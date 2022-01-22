Jannik Sinner is open to the prospect of John McEnroe joining his coaching team.

The Italian has spent time training at McEnroe’s club in New York, and said he was looking to add to his entourage to aid current coach Riccardo Piatti.

In light of Sinner saying he was looking for some coaching help, McEnroe said in Eurosport's Cube : “I am definitely available on a part-time basis, helping Jannik Sinner getting over the hump - which I’ll believe he’ll get over whether I coach him or not.

"I told Riccardo Piatti I can save him some time if he wants some help to get this young, beautiful Italian player to step up. I'd love to.”

Sinner beat Andy Murray’s conqueror Taro Daniel in the third round on Saturday, and he confirmed afterwards that he would like to hook up with seven-time Grand Slam winner McEnroe.

"When John speaks, of course, he is a tennis legend,” Sinner said. “He has won many tournaments, he was a great player.

“Yes, I would like to be coached by him.

“Let's see what comes out."

Sinner will next be in action against home favourite Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of the Australian Open next week.

