Not only did Pablo Carreno Busta end Tallon Griekspoor's 29-match winning streak in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday, but he also likely delivered the shot of the tournament.

The Spaniard, whose penchant for a five-set marathon is perhaps unmatched in men's tennis, ground his way through another epic match in four hours and 15 minutes. But one shot really stood out from the thousands of others.

A wildly-miscued smash from Griekspoor ended up dropping, with great fortune, just inside Carreno Busta's half of the court, and just about everyone felt that he had been gifted the luck he needed to win the point in unlikely fashion.

Carreno Busta did not accept that fate.

The 30-year-old dashed around the side of the net and somehow managed to get to the ball to divert it back into Griekspoor's side of the court to win the point.

It was an astonishing effort, and one which the fans in Melbourne Park certainly appreciated. Along with Rafael Nadal's miraculous recovery and winner , it was the shot of the day so far.

As for the 19th seed, who was about as surprised as Griekspoor that he had managed to pull off such a shot, he let out a huge roar to suitably mark the moment.

Carreno Busta was sufficiently inspired to go on and claim a 6-3 6-7 7-6 3-6 6-4 victory over the Dutchman.

