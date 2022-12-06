Carlos Alcaraz’s fitness coach is not expecting the world No. 1 to transform again over the off-season as he did last year from a “boy to a man”.

Alcaraz, 19, took the tennis world by storm in 2022, winning five titles, including two Masters events and the US Open.

He became the youngest No. 1 in ATP history and also the youngest-ever year-end No. 1.

Asked about Alcaraz’s recovery, fitness coach Alberto Lledo told Marca : “The last tests were done on Thursday and everything is going well.

“Until mid-December we will do strength, cardiovascular, injury prevention work with eccentric exercises and then strength and power. After the Abu Dhabi exhibition, the leading role will be tennis and explosiveness.”

Alcaraz underwent a physical transformation last off-season and turned up at the 2022 Australian Open with a more muscular physique.

His arms, in particular, looked to be carrying more power as he played in a Rafael Nadal-style sleeveless top.

Lledo does not expect the same to happen again over the next month.

“The physical change will not be like a year and a half ago when he went from boy to man," he added.

Alcaraz cut short some of his holiday in a bid to focus on rehab.

Lledo says the world No. 1 has been taking care of his diet and regularly weighing himself to ensure he is in the best shape for 2023.

“He likes to know his percentage of fat and muscle mass,” he said.

By the time the Australian Open rolls around on January 16 Alcaraz will have been world No. 1 for 18 weeks, longer than Daniil Medvedev and Andy Roddick.

He will remain as No. 1 until at least the end of the Grand Slam.

The Spaniard currently has an 800-point lead over defending Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal in the standings.

Alcaraz has said he is expecting a tough season in 2023.

“The season is going to be difficult because I am going to start as the favourite and there is going to be a lot of pressure on me.

“But I try to keep the good part and see that all this does not go to my head. In the end, beating your idols is an incredible achievement.

"I try to take it normally and never forget that whatever happens in the future, I have to enjoy tennis and play at my level.”

