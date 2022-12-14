Nick Kyrgios has added another event to his pre-Australian Open schedule for the new year as he continues his preparations for another home Grand Slam.

Australia’s top-ranked men's player has entered the Adelaide International 2 tournament, which will be played at The Drive from 9-14 January 2023 . His entry will mark the first time he has decided to play an ATP 250 event in Adelaide in his career.

There will be plenty of pressure on Kyrgios to claim his maiden Grand Slam singles title at Melbourne Park in January after what was a very special year for him in 2022 as he reached the final of Wimbledon and the quarter-finals of the US Open.

“I have heard good things about the tournament and the upgraded venue at The Drive,” Kyrgios said.

“I am looking forward to playing in Adelaide. My good friend, Thanasi, had a great run last year in front of his home crowd and I hope I can enjoy the same success and support in January.”

Adelaide International tournament director, Alistair MacDonald, believes Kyrgios will be a real draw for fans in Australia as he looks ahead to the warm-up tournament.

“This is a great opportunity for Australian tennis fans to see Nick take to the court at The Drive,” he said.

“We all remember the doubles final at the Australian Open earlier this year where he and Kokkinakis took victory – it is not every day you can witness these Aussie champions play at home.

“We are urging tennis fans to secure their tickets to be a part of the crowd and atmosphere this summer, cheering on one of the strongest fields we’ve seen here in Adelaide at our Festival of Tennis with strong competition on-court and amazing entertainment off the court.”

Despite his memorable doubles triumph alongside his great friend Kokkinakis at Melbourne Park this year, Kyrgios has still only ever progressed as far as the quarter-finals at the Australian Open, something he achieved back in 2015.

Kyrgios admitted in an exclusive interview with Eurosport last week that he is feeling the pressure of expectation on his shoulders as he prepares for another tilt at his home Grand Slam.

“In real life, there’s not much pressure to being a professional tennis player," he told Eurosport. "We earn great money, we travel around the world with our favourite people. We get to see different people, different cultures.

"In the scheme of things that’s not pressure, but I completely understand going on the match court with all this expectation that ‘Nick Kyrgios is a legitimate chance to win a Grand Slam now’. There’s a lot of pressure there, especially having the Australian Open and everyone in Australia expecting big things from me. It’s a lot to handle sometimes; being in the spotlight is not easy."

He continued: “I feel like I’ve embraced that and I’ve taken that challenge on. It’s not easy, I’ve really worked hard to try and channel it, internalise it and use it as fuel.

“It’s always hard being me. When I win a tournament or win something of value they always want more. It’s never like, ‘okay, it’s time to rest’, it’s like, ‘right, do it again’ or ‘do it now’.

“I’ve learnt that the people will never have enough. For me, I’ve achieved some great things in this sport and where I came from. I know I’m content with myself. I want to achieve more for myself, but for all of my team, not for anyone else."

Lleyton Hewitt was the last Australian man to win a major title with his 2002 Wimbledon triumph, while male success on home turf goes back even further to Mark Edmondson’s win in Melbourne in 1976.

