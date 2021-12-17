The 2021 Battle of the Brits exhibition tennis event has been postponed due to surging coronavirus cases.

The two-day team contest, which would have seen male players from Scotland and England face off, was due to begin in Aberdeen on 21 December, but will now be rescheduled in 2022.

Andy Murray was due to feature in the Scottish team at the event, organised by his brother Jamie, with the current British No. 1 Cameron Norrie also included in a strong unit.

Dan Evans had been lined up to lead England.

"We are all gutted but some things are bigger than tennis," said Jamie Murray of the decision to postpone.

"This is incredibly disappointing for all of us organising the event, for the players and, most importantly, for the fans who wanted to come and watch us.

"All that matters is keeping everyone safe."

The Battle of the Brits was last contested in August 2020 under a different format, with US Open champion Emma Raducanu helping the 'British Bulldogs' to victory over the 'Union Jacks'.

In other news, 2015 Davis Cup winner James Ward has announced his retirement from professional tennis at the age of 34.

Formerly British No.2, Ward reached a high of 89th in the world rankings after a popular run to the third round of Wimbledon in 2015 - his best Grand Slam performance - but had been increasingly troubled by knee issues during the back half of his career.

"From camping outside Wimbledon for a ticket at the age of 10, to go on and play the world number one on Centre Court, breaking into the ATP Top 100 and winning the Davis Cup representing Great Britain - I can live with that," said Ward.

"Now it's time to enjoy life in a different way and I look forward to what's next."

