American teenager Coco Gauff is into the quarter-finals of a grass-court tournament for the first time in her career.
The 18-year-old beat Xinyu Wang 6-0 6-4 to progress at the German Open in Berlin.
The world No. 13 came from a break down in the second set to take victory and set up a clash with Karolina Pliskova in the next round.
Ons Jabeur saw off the stubborn challenge of American Alycia Parks to book her place in the last eight in Berlin.
After taking the first set 6-2, Jabeur - who is the top seed at the tournament - was taken to a tie break in the second. The Tunisian prevailed, though, taking it 10-8.
Jabeur, who will play doubles with Serena Williams at the Eastbourne International, plays Aliaksandra Sasnovich next.
Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic also made it through - beating Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets.
At the Birmingham Classic, top seed Jelena Ostapenko has been knocked out.
Despite taking the first set, the 25-year-old Latvian was beaten by Dayana Yastremska.
Third seed Camila Giorgi is safely through to the quarter-finals after coming from a set down to beat American Lauren Davis 6-3 5-7 2-6.
