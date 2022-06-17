Coco Gauff was in impressive form as she saw off former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova for a place in the semi-finals at the Berlin Grass Court Championship.

Gauff, just 18 years old, was far livelier than her 30-year-old opponent and showed a steel beyond her years to fight from a break down in the second set to win the match.

Ad

Fresh off a French Open final appearance last month, Gauff is now just one match away from another as she looks destined to enter the women's top 10.

WTA Berlin Gauff through to first grass-court quarter-final in Berlin, Jabeur also wins A DAY AGO

The two could hardly be separated in a first set where the two made few unforced errors and took even fewer risks, making for the cagiest of quarter-final openings.

Pliskova finally threatened Gauff's serve in the 10th game of the match and threw away two set points at the net, and then an animated Gauff responded in the next by breaking her opponent to go 6-5 up.

Gauff, serving for the set, then looked every bit a French Open finalist and held her nerve to take a 1-0 lead against the former world No. 1.

Pliskova bounced back and, after holding to love, broke the Gauff serve to take a 2-0 lead in the second set.

Watch top five points in women's final as Swiatek beats Gauff for French Open crown

But Gauff, whose confidence and momentum appeared untouchable in Berlin, broke straight back and restored parity with a hold of her own.

Pliskova rallied on serve to re-take the lead, but Gauff levelled with a comfortable hold of her own.

The American then threatened Pliskova's serve at 15-30, but the Czech produced three huge serves to win the next three points and go 4-3 up.

Gauff levelled with an easy hold, and looked the stronger player again as Pliskova gave away more points on serve and offered up three break points to her opponent.

She saved the first as Gauff hit the net and the second with a winner, but Gauff broke with the third for a 5-4 lead.

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Roland-Garros 'She's the best in the world' - Lewandowski pays tribute to Swiatek after Paris glory 04/06/2022 AT 18:01