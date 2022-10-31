Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea has hit out at the influence of marketing in the sport after being told by Adidas that "it's better to be pretty and be in the top 20 than to be ugly and be No. 1”.

Cirstea, who is currently No. 38 in the WTA rankings, used her experience with the German sportswear giant as an example of how marketing can be more important than performance in women’s tennis.

Speaking to the La Fileu podcast, Cirstea said more consideration was given to her appearance rather what she did on the court.

"I remember when I signed a contract with Adidas. All the time, and considering they thought I was good looking for an athlete, they told me: 'It's better to be pretty and be in the top 20 than to be ugly and be No. 1'.

"If you're in the top 20, you're seen everywhere, you're there 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every week, every tournament.

“That's when you realise that they have their quotas and that everything is about marketing. For example, the best paid stars are American, Chinese or Japanese.

"In Japan the highest paid player is (Naomi) Osaka, she has been the highest paid athlete in all sports in recent years.

“It's the market! Great Britain sells and Spain also sells. Eastern Europe doesn't sell!

“It's not the same and it depends a lot on you and your personality, how you inspire people and how you present yourself, that matters a lot too.”

Cirstea, 32, reached a career-high ranking of No. 21 in August 2013.

Her best performance at a Grand Slam was a run to the quarter-finals of the French Open in 2009, while she won the Istanbul Open last year, the second singles title of her career but the first since 2008.

She was sponsored by Adidas from 2006 to 2016, and has since been kitted out by New Balance.

