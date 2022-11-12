Australia's Storm Sanders produced a sensational performance to defeat Heather Watson 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) and draw first blood for the Aussies in their Billie Jean King Cup semi-final tie against Great Britain.

Sanders, who is ranked No. 232, has enjoyed a strong year, but remains largely known for her doubles prowess. She has never ranked higher than World No. 119 in singles and only once advanced beyond the first round at a Grand Slam without a partner.

Despite her relatively unheralded singles status, an early break in the first set - followed by an impressive hold in the following service game - gave Sanders an important lead.

Her advantage only increased midway through the set with another break. Watson was battling hard and not being blown away, but she was dropping crucial points and letting advantages slip through her fingers.

Sanders was very much the underdog, but showed no fear as she served out the opening set to 15.

In the break, Sanders needed some medical treatment and she gave up an early break, with Watson powering into a 2-0 lead.

Sanders was struggling with her lateral movement, particularly moving right, and Watson was taking advantage.

But Sanders broke back immediately, before digging deep to rescue her own service game and hold after trailing 0-30. As previously in the match, Watson was losing ground by fine margins.

Both players swapped holds until when, at 5-5 in the second, there was a delay in proceedings due to Watson being pursued by a wasp.

Having dealt with her insect issue, Watson held again before Sanders did likewise to force a tiebreaker.

Watson, roared on by the home crowd in Glasgow, had shown plenty of strength in the second set but collapsed in the tiebreaker. Sanders won the first three points and led 6-1 before Watson saved a little face with back-to-back points, but Sanders shut down any hopes of a comeback.

Sanders was stunned by her own performance after the match.

She told the on-court interviewer: "Gosh, I can't really talk right now, I'm shaking. That was amazing, Heather is a really, really good player and playing in front of a home crowd means it was going to be a tough ask for us. It was a really good match, it could have gone either way, and obviously early on in that second [set] Heather got on a bit of a roll."

Sanders recognised the key moment in the match had been her recovery as Watson took control early in the second set. She continued: "I just tried to stick with her and try to fight, I was able to turn it around and I'm super happy with my performance today."

Despite the straight sets nature of her victory, Sanders had been made to work hard by a fired-up Watson who herself produced some excellent tennis in defeat.

Watson's performance reflected that of Great Britain which had only qualified for the tournament proper by virtue of being the host nation, but produced strong results this week to earn their semi-final berth.

